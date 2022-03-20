Coalition forces intercept missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabia led Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles and explosives laden drones targeting energy and water desalination facilities in the Saudi Arabia. The Houthi rebels in Yemen targeted a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a facility run by oil company Aramco in Jazan, a power station in the southern Dhahran al Janub city, a gas station in the city of Khamis Mushayt, and an Aramco plant in Yanbu. The forces destroyed three drones and missiles.

The coalition said that the escalation of attacks by Houthi, targeting economic and civil facilities is a response to a call for talks by the Gulf Cooperation Council. Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition in Yemen in support of the internationally recognized government, which has been engaged in a bloody conflict against the Houthi rebels since mid-2014.

The Houthi rebels supported by Iran often target airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and has also attacked facilities in the United Arab Emirates.