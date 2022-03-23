At least 34 killed by gunmen in Nigeria

Abuja: Gunmen have killed more than 34 people including two soldiers in the north-western Nigerian state of Kaduna. The attack happened on Sunday on four villages in the Kaura local government district. More than 200 homes were destroyed in the attack.

Northwest and central Nigeria have been plagued by criminal gangs for years. The heavily armed groups have carried out thousands of abductions and killings in the north-west and central states of Nigeria. Attacks against civilians, killings and mass kidnappings for ransom, particularly of school children, have become common in northwest Nigeria.

Sunday’s attack came on the same day as another raid that killed 16 people in a remote village in northwestern Zamfara State. A week earlier, gunmen killed 11 security personnel, including 7 policemen and 4 vigilantes, in attacks in central and northwestern Nigeria. Earlier this month, gunmen killed at least 57 members of a local self-defence vigilante group in clashes in northwestern Kebbi State.