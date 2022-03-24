Anupam Kher drops heartbreaking picture of ‘Pushkar Nath Pandit and his world’

The Kashmir Files, directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is receiving unparalleled praise from throughout the country. The film based on the evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir uprising has succeeded to draw enormous crowds to the theatres, breaking all previous records. The film, which has shattered all post-pandemic box office records, has now surpassed the 100 crore barrier and is on its way to surpassing the 200 crore mark.

All the performers have received appreciation for their work in the film. Not only that, but legendary actor Anupam Kher, who played Pushkar Nath Pandit in the film, has been compared to Heath Ledger’s portrayal as the Joker. Now, the veteran actor has posted a heartbreaking image from the film on social media.

On Tuesday, Anupam Kher shared a family portrait of his character from the film, which was released in theatres on March 11. Taking to Instagram, he added, ‘PushkarNathPandit and his world’. The actor ended his caption with a heartbreaking emoticon and hashtags ‘The Kashmir Files, Sharda, Shiv, Krishna (name of his wife and sons in the film)’.

In the comments section, netizens praised the post on a grand scale, with individuals appreciating the film and the acting abilities of Anupam Kher.