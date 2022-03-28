‘No Time To Die’: Billie Ellish becomes 1st Oscar winner born in the 2000s

Los Angeles: Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish, who is only 20-years-old, bagged her first Oscar award on Sunday. With the achievement, Billie has reportedly became the first Oscar winner born in the 2000s. Billie along with her brother Finneas O’Connell took home the Best Original Song honour for the film ‘No Time To Die’.

And the Oscar for Best Original Song goes to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "No Time To Die" from 'No Time to Die.' Congratulations #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNQXeZ1M8p — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

‘This is so-I could scream. Thank you to our 007 family, (producer) Barbara Broccoli, MGM, (director) Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig, Hans Zimmer…for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond’, Billie said during her acceptance speech. ‘Lastly, we want to thank our parents who have always been our biggest inspirations and heroes, and we love you as our parents and we love you as real people too’, her brother Finneas added.

‘Thank you so much to the academy, we promise not to lose these’, he said, gesturing to their trophies. Prior to winning the award, the siblings gave a magical performance of their hit song ‘No Time To Die’ at the Oscars.