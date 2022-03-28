Security Forces arrest two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army arrested two terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh from the Shopian district. Security forces also recovered a Chinese pistol and 2 magazines from them.
As per police, 26 active terrorists and 150 terrorist associates have been arrested this year. Security forces also killed 39 terrorists in 29 encounters.
