Security Forces arrest two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists

Mar 28, 2022, 09:21 pm IST

Srinagar: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police  and Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army arrested two terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba from Budgam.  The arrested terrorists have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh from the Shopian district. Security forces also recovered a Chinese pistol and 2 magazines from them.

As per police, 26 active terrorists and 150 terrorist associates have been arrested this year. Security forces also killed  39 terrorists in 29 encounters.

