These super foods will improve your sex drive

Sexual life and sexual drive of men is affected by several factors. Simple factors like tiredness, stress, depression, certain medications (antidepressants and hypertensive drugs), excessive alcohol consumption, illicit drug taking, and low testosterone levels all these reduce the sex drive.

But these can be overcome by following a healthy diet. Here are some foods that will help spice things up in the bedroom.

Bananas: Bananas are an excellent source of B vitamins, needed to increase energy production and to dampen your stress levels. Bananas also contain tryptophan, an amino acid needed for serotonin production, our ‘feel good’ hormones. Bananas are also packed with potassium, used to produce sex hormones, and improve heart health and sex drive. Bananas also contain an enzyme called bromelain, which helps improve blood flow and increase libido.

Raw nuts: Nuts such as almonds, cashews, Brazil and hazelnuts are rich in the amino acids L-Arginine, which boosts the production of nitric acid in the body, this will increase the production of sex hormones, and promote a firmer erection and better sexual performance. Nuts are also an excellent source of essential fatty acids, which are healthy fats needed for male sexual health.

Meat: Beef and pork contains high levels of L-Carnitine, an amino acid that can help boost libido, sexual function and testosterone levels in older men. L-carnitine also helps improve energy levels by increasing the burning of triglycerides as fuel in the body.