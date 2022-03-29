Intel launches ‘world’s fastest desktop processor’

Mumbai: US based technology company, Intel has launched a new top-end desktop processor, Intel Core i9-12900KS. The company claimed that this is the world’s fastest desktop processor. It will deliver up to 5.5GHz max turbo frequency. Intel Core i9-12900KS is priced at $ 739 (roughly Rs. 56,100) and the new processor will be available from April 5.

Intel Core i9-12900KS has debuted as the new, from the chipmaker to take on AMD. Intel claims that its new offering is the ‘world’s fastest desktop processor’ — capable of delivering Technically, the Intel Core i9-12900KS is an unlocked version of the existing Core i9-12900K. It has the same 16-core design along with 24 threads that were available on the regular flagship Core i9 processor. However, Intel has upgraded the base power to 150W from 125W available on the Core i9-12900K to deliver a faster clock speed on up to two cores.

The special edition processor comes with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost technology and Intel Adaptive Boost Technology to improve gaming performance. Intel Core i9-12900KS also includes support for up to DDR5 4800 MT/s and DDR4 3200 MT/s. It is compatible with existing Z690 motherboards and includes support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0.