Police bust international drug cartel, seizes 10 kg heroin

New Delhi: New Delhi police busted an international drug cartel in the national capital and recovered 10 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 40 crore. Police also arrested 2 in connection with the case. The arrested were identified as Dinesh Singh and Nazir, natives of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

Police claimed that the arrested are members of an international drug cartel and the recovered heroin was smuggled into India from Myanmar via the Manipur border.

A case under the appropriate sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the arrested and further investigation is on.