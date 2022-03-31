‘Back to normal’: States relax all ‘Covid regulations and scrap the mask mandate policy’.

As the number of Covid cases in India continues to fall, in contrast to its neighbour, China, certain governments have opted to lift numerous limitations imposed during the first phase, with some even abolishing mask regulations entirely. On Thursday, Maharashtra state announced that all Covid-related restrictions will be abolished on Saturday, April 2, when the state celebrates Marathi New Year.

Furthermore, the government has recommended individuals wear masks even if it is not mandatory. ‘As we welcome the new year this Gudi Padwa, all Covid limitations in Maharashtra will be eliminated!’ Uddhav Thackeray, the state’s chief minister, took to Twitter. Gudi Padwa is a spring event celebrated by Marathi and Konkani Hindus as the traditional New Year.

During the first and second waves of COVID-19, Maharashtra was one of the worst-affected states in India. After nearly two years, the decision to lift all restrictions was made at a cabinet meeting presided over by the chief minister, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed reporters. The number of new Covid infections in the state has dropped to roughly 100 per day, with no new fatalities recorded. There were 964 active cases across 35 districts on Monday.

Similarly, the authorities in the national capital Delhi have decided not to levy punishment for not wearing face masks in public areas, according to the PTI news agency, citing official sources. According to reports, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority is likely to issue a statement encouraging people to use masks in congested areas. In Delhi, there is already a Rs 500 (the US $6.59) fine for not wearing masks in public places.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, with a 0.49 percent positive rate and no deaths. This month, the city has had no fatalities on many occasions. For the past several weeks, India has seen a significant decrease in the number of Covid cases reported across the country. On Thursday, 1,225 additional cases were reported, with 28 deaths occurring in the previous 24 hours. The previous day, 1,233 new Coronavirus infections were recorded.