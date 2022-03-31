Ban cleared; ‘The Kashmir Files’ set for UAE and Singapore release with no cuts

After Vivek Agnihotri came up with claims of movie being banned, The Kashmir Files which has become a subject of intense debate and has triggered demands for justice for the persecuted Kashmiri Hindus is all set for release in the UAE. The Kashmir Files will be released in the UAE and Singapore on April 7, after a massively successful box office run in India, which is closing in on the Rs 250 crore mark.

Agnihotri said in a statement that the film had been cleared in the Muslim majority UAE. ‘In India, some people are calling it Islamophobic but an Islamic country after 4 weeks of scrutiny has passed it with 0 cuts and for 15+ audience whereas in India it is 18+. The same thing has happened in Singapore, where it took almost three weeks. There was a lot of representation from Muslim groups, but then the chief of their censor, said that the film has nothing objectionable and it should be seen by everybody, same thing with UAE’, the statement read.

‘A lot of people made representations, scrutinized again but all of them are saying this film is about humanity, this film is against terrorism therefore it should be seen by all. But In India, some people who are opposing it without seeing it and calling it Islamophobic are either part of the terror groups or have vicious minds’, he added.

In an earlier interview with the Lallantop, Agnihotri had said that the film had been ‘banned’ in a number of countries. ‘The movie is banned in the UAE. They said that we can’t show this film. The same is the case in Singapore and Qatar’, he said.

He further took the celebration to his Twitter handle and posted- ‘BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore’. Actor Anupam Kher also shared his excitement and tweeted, ‘?? ?? ??????! #TheKashmirFiles finally releasing in #UAE on 7th April!’