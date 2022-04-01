Supreme Court Judge says maternity shouldn’t be a barrier to women’s careers

According to Supreme Court Judge Justice BV Nagarathna, maternity should not be a barrier in women’s careers, and giving access to quality childcare at work will ensure that motherhood does not become an obstacle to women’s empowerment.

Justice Nagarathna, speaking as the guest of honour at the inauguration of a crèche facility at the Delhi High Court, said that no country, community, or economy can achieve its full potential without full and equal participation of women, and that reliable, affordable, and high-quality childcare is essential to encouraging more mothers to join and participate in the labour force.

‘I have firmly believed that maternity should not be a barrier for the careers of women to plateau or dip. Motherhood must not result in a situation where women are passed over for promotions and hiring. It is in that context that I say that providing access to quality childcare at the workplace would play a significant role in ensuring that motherhood does not become an insurmountable barrier to women’s empowerment,’ Justice stated.

The Supreme Court justice also noted the ‘disappointing trend’ of women quitting the workforce, including the legal profession, despite an increase in their entry, and said that one of the reasons for this was a lack of an alternative caregiver when they became parents.