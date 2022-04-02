Ram Nath Kovind becomes first Indian President to visit Turkmenistan

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Turkmenistan on Friday for a three-day state visit, during which he would meet with Turkmenistan’s Serder Berdimuhamedov and explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties with the resource-rich Central Asian country.

This is the first-ever visit of the President of India to independent Turkmenistan. ‘President Kovind arrived in Ashgabat on the first part of his two-nation visit. As per the Turkmen tradition, the President was offered bread and salt by children at the airport’, the official account of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary West in the MEA said, ‘The state visit of the president will reaffirm the importance we attach to Turkmenistan, not only bilaterally but also in terms of our extended neighbourhood concept and role in India-Central Asia partnership’.

After his visit to Turkmenistan, President Kovind will travel to the Netherlands for a state visit from April 4 to 7, at the request of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.