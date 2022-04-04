AR Rahman attends Grammy Awards 2022 with son Ameen| See pictures here…

Las Vegas: Indian singer-songwriter and composer AR Rahman attended the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony with his son AR Ameen. The musician posted pictures of the duo on his social media handles, live from the grand event.

Rahman could be seen wearing an abstract-printed yellow and brown coloured blazer, while his son donned a full-sleeved multicoloured shirt and paired it with classic black trousers and silver shoes. In one of the pictures, Rahman could be seen smiling for a selfie while seated beside his son at the Grammys ceremony, whereas in another one he along with his son could be seen gracing the red carpet of the event.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is being hosted by Trevor Noah. The Grammys were meant to be held in January and were postponed because of a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.

On the unversed, the notable musician has previously won two Grammy awards, both for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. He won the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for motion picture, television or other visual media and Best Song written for motion picture television or other visual media (‘Jai Ho’).