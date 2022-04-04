Calcutta HC orders CBI probe in Tapan Kandu’s murder case

The murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu has been ordered by the Calcutta High Court to be investigated by the CBI. Jhalda police were also ordered to hand over all case-related documents by the court.

‘There is a need to instill faith in the public when crime is involved.’ the HC said while delivering the verdict. When Tapan went for a walk near his home, some bike-riding goons allegedly shot and injured him. He later died as a result of his injury while receiving treatment. The matter was investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Tapan’s wife filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court last Thursday, demanding a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, Naren Kandu, Tapan Kandu’s brother, was arrested on charges of hiring professional killers for the murder on Sunday. According to the police, the murder was the result of a property dispute.