China deploys military personnel and physicians to Shanghai to screen 26 million residents for COVID

As instances of COVID-19 continued to grow on Monday, China dispatched the military and thousands of healthcare personnel to Shanghai to assist in carrying out COVID-19 testing for all of its 26 million citizens, in one of the country’s largest-ever public health reactions.

Some inhabitants awoke before dawn to have white-suited healthcare staff swab their throats as part of nucleic acid testing at their housing compounds, with many queuing in their jammies and standing two metres apart.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) despatched more than 2,000 medical workers from the army, navy, and joint logistics support forces to Shanghai on Sunday, according to an armed forces daily.

According to official media, more than 10,000 healthcare personnel from provinces like as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and the capital Beijing have come in Shanghai by high-speed rail and aircraft, carrying suitcases and masks.

It is China’s largest public health response since the initial COVID-19 epidemic in Wuhan in late 2019, when the novel coronavirus was detected. According to the State Council, the PLA despatched around 4,000 medical workers to the province of Hubei, which includes Wuhan, during the time.

Shanghai, which began a two-stage lockdown on March 28 and has since been expanded to confine almost all citizens to their homes, recorded 8,581 asymptomatic COVID-19 instances and 425 symptomatic COVID cases on April 3rd. On Sunday, residents were also asked to self-test.

The city has emerged as a test site for China’s COVID extermination strategy, which involves testing, tracking, and quarantining all positive individuals and their close contacts.The drill in China’s most populous metropolis takes place on the eve of Shanghai’s first announcement that it will remove the city’s lockdown.

According to a top Chinese health official, the country has 12,400 facilities capable of processing tests from up to 900 million individuals per day.

Pool testing, in which up to 20 swab samples are pooled together for faster processing, is widely used in China.

The city has also turned a number of hospitals, gymnasiums, apartment buildings, and other locations into central quarantine facilities, including the Shanghai New International Expo Center, which can hold 15,000 patients at full capacity.

Some homeowners reported receiving their findings on their personal health app just over four hours after being swabbed in the morning on Monday. However, in other sections of the city, some residents said they had yet to get word on when their exams will take place.