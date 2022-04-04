CNG price hiked again

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) in New Delhi on Monday. Price was hiked by Rs 2.5 per kilogram. Thus, CNG will now cost Rs 64.11 per Kg in the national capital.

Also Read: Dubai’s Emirates SkyCargo transports over 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, Petrol and diesel prices were on Monday hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre.This is the 12th increase in prices since March 22.