‘Country needs him,’ says a 78-year-old woman who gives all her assets to Rahul Gandhi.

A 78-year-old woman from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, has named all of her assets, including assets worth 50 lakhs and ten tola of gold, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Pushpa Munjial has filed a will at the Dehradun court, transferring her property ownership to Rahul Gandhi.

Pushpa Munjial said that, Rahul Gandhi and his ideas are necessary for the country. She stated that she is greatly influenced by Rahul Gandhi’s ideas, which is why she is giving her property to him.

Pushpa Munjial willed her property to Rahul Gandhi at the residence of former state president Pritam Singh, according to Congress Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma.