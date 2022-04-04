Delhi High Court cancels travel ban on journalist Rana Ayyub.

The Delhi High Court has cleared journalist Rana Ayyub to travel abroad, subject to certain conditions, after she was barred from flying to London last week. Ms Ayyub, was stopped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday after the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case, accused her of money laundering.

She challenged the move at the Delhi High Court, but the agency filed an objection on Friday, claiming that the charges against her are ‘serious.’ Senior advocate Vrinda Grover, who appeared on behalf of Ms Ayyub, stated that, ‘all money in her bank accounts have been seized. The mala fide is writ large. After February 1, there is no summon by ED and no communication from their side. The ED’s action is nothing but a sham because my client is a critic of the government.’

Ms Ayyub is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly violating foreign funding rules while collecting donations for COVID-19 relief.