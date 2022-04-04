ED arrests Sukesh Chandrasekhar again in 5-year-old bribery case involving TTV Dhinakaran.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar again in a five-year-old cheating case involving politician TTV Dhinakaran, according to officials. Sukesh had previously been arrested in connection with a Rs 215-crore extortion case.

Sukesh was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly fixing a deal with TTV Dhinakaran, who was in the AIADMK five years ago. Sukesh Chandrashekhar had assured Dhinakaran that if he paid Rs 50 crore, he would receive the AIADMK’s two-leaf symbol for his faction. Dhinakaran later co-founded the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with Sasikala, and is now the general secretary of the organisation.

After the death of AIDMK chief J Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party split into two sections. Sukesh allegedly told Dhinakaran that the Rs 50 crore will be used to bribe and influence officials at the Election Commission. Dhinakaran even paid Sukesh about Rs 2 crore before the Delhi Police discovered the plot and arrested him. Dinakaran was later named as an accused in the case and detained by the CBI.