Government data shows Chhattisgarh has lowest unemployment rate in country.

According to an official announcement released on Monday, Chhattisgarh has been ranked 1 among states with the lowest unemployment rate in the country. Chhattisgarh’s unemployment rate was 0.6 percent in March, the lowest in the state’s history, according to the latest figures from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The statement said, which cites CMIE data, Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country with the lowest unemployment rate, while the country’s unemployment rate was 7.6% in the same month (March).

‘The state government took several steps and formulated new policies for generating employment opportunities especially for the youth, resulting in a constant decline in the unemployment rate,’ the release said.