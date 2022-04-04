Grammy Awards 2022: Arooj Aftab becomes first Pak woman to win Grammy

Las Vegas: Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday, making her the first Pakistani woman to receive the honour. The 37-year-old artist, who has been in US since 15 years, has been steadily gaining global attention for her work that fuses ancient Sufi traditions with inflections of folk, jazz and minimalism.

Arooj won the award for her song ‘Mohabbat’ in the Best Global Performance category. ‘@Arooj_Aftab’s ‘Mohabbat’ wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist’, a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys.

Aftab moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album ‘Bird Under Water’ in 2014. In fact, her track ‘Mohabbat’ also made its way to former US President Barack Obama’s annual summer playlist. Aftab has performed at a number of major New York venues including Lincoln Center and the Museum of Modern Art, also opening for Mitski at The Brooklyn Steel in 2018.