Harsh Shringla is new G-20 coordinator, Vinay Kwatra is new Foreign Secretary.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra takes over as India’s new Foreign Secretary, while current Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla is set to take over as G-20 Summit Coordinator in November 2023 in New Delhi.

Kwatra, a 1988 batch IFS officer, was a former ambassador to France and served as Joint Secretary in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office (PMO) on key desks such as America, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. Previously served as Ambassador to France, he worked closely with Prime Minister Modi, and he gets along well with both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Harsh Shringla, who has served as Foreign Secretary for more than two years, will step down on April 30. The 1984 batch IFS officer was vital in India reaching out in the Indian Ocean Region with very close partnerships with Bangladesh, Bhutan, and India’s other neighbours during his term. Shringla, a quiet worker, drove India’s foreign policy despite being severely hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic’s spread since March 2020.