India to export 7.2 million tonnes sugar

New Delhi: Sugar mills in India will export around 7.2 million tonnes sugar without government subsidies in 2021-22 marketing year. The mills have signed contracts for this. Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) revealed this in a statement.

The sugar mills have already exported 5.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on October 1. Mills have so far produced 31 million tonnes of sugar in the current year. This was at 27.87 million in 2020-2021.