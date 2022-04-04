‘Looted’ goods allegedly sold by Russian troops in ‘specialized bazaar’; Claims Ukraine

According to reports, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of organizing a ‘specialized market’ in Belarus to sell stolen Ukrainian products. According to Ukraine’s defense ministry, Russian forces are selling home items including washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and jewelry, as well as bicycles, motorbikes, and carpets stolen from the nation.

As per the government, a ‘bazaar’ was created in Naroulia, Belarus, with ‘industrial commodities and domestic items’ being moved to Buryn, near Russia. Ukraine said that Russian forces were ‘unloading parcels’ that they had ‘looted’ on their way to Mozir, Belarus.

As Russian troops retreat from the Kyiv region after having sustained immense losses, they are looting houses of ordinary people. Electronics, clothes, shoes, cosmetics. This is not an army. This is a disgrace. We will never forget and we will never forgive. — Oleg Nikolenko (@OlegNikolenko_) March 31, 2022

However, Ukraine’s spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, stated in a tweet: ‘Russian soldiers are stealing regular people’s houses as they evacuate from the Kyiv region after suffering massive casualties. Electronics, clothing, shoes, and cosmetics This is not an army. This is a shame. We will never forget and will never forgive’, he said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky labeled Russian forces ‘murderers, torturers, rapists, and thieves’ after the remains of people were allegedly found near Kyiv. ‘I want every mother of every Russian soldier to witness the bodies of the dead people in Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel,’ President Zelensky declared, adding, ‘I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their commands are being executed’.