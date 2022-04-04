New sanctions against Russia insufficient, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that the West will put new sanctions on Russia in response to the slaughter of civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities, but that this would be insufficient punishment.

He said that hundreds of people, including civilians, had been slain in Bucha and other cities.

Russia has denied that its troops murdered civilians in Bucha.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy greeted the injured Ukrainian service members in a military hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, as Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine continues.