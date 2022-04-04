Nurses protest against DMK government in Tamil Nadu, demanding job security.

Hundreds of nurses protested against the government in Chennai at the memorials of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder CN Annadurai and Karunanidhi, demanding job regularisation.

During the Covid pandemic in 2020, the Tamil Nadu government hired around 3,290 nurses through the Medical Recruitment Board. Despite being promised that they would be hired on a contract basis, the nurses were hired on a ‘ad-hoc basis,’ with the government extending their contracts every six months.

The DMK government, led by MK Stalin, promised that around 2472 nurses would be hired on a contract basis soon, and that the remaining 818 nurses would be allocated as required. The state, on the other hand, terminated 818 nurses on March 31 due to a funding shortage. On Monday, over 3,290 nurses protested the false promise and demanded job security for all nurses hired on ad hoc basis at the memorials of two DMK stalwarts, Annadurai and Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Police detained some nurses who gathered near the DMK office before they could start a protest, forcing the rest of the nurses to protest at the memorial.