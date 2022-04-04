‘One of the most talented players in world cricket’: Ravi Shastri heaps praises on Gujarat Titans Star

After the stunning victory of Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on young batter Shubman Gill. Ravi Shastri hailed him as a ‘pure talent’ and said he is one of the most talented cricketers in India as well as the world.

The 22-year-old batter, who had got out for a duck in GT’s first match of the season, came back with a brilliant knock against DC to help his team post 170/6 against a fine bowling attack. ‘He is pure talent. That guy is one of the most talented players in this country and in world cricket, to be honest’, Shastri told host broadcasters Star Sports after Gill’s knock of 84 against DC.

‘He is just made for this format of the game. It’s just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which he talked about himself. Very few dot balls today which took the pressure off him. And he’s the guy who’ll put the bad balls away’, Shastri said. ‘He is very good on the short ball, the short-arm jab we saw in this innings of his. And this will do his confidence a world of good’, Shastri said of his knock. ‘Once he gets going he will score and he makes it look easy. He has got that punch, he’s got the time and he has got the power to clear the ground’, the former Indian team coach added.

This was Gill’s highest score in T20 cricket. Gill faced just six dot balls in his 46-ball knock. Lockie Ferguson was the star bowler of the day for the Titans, as he took four wickets including that of Rishabh Pant, while Mohammed Shami struck twice in the 18th over as DC could only muster 157/9 in their chase.