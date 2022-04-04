Paddy procurement crosses 741 Lakh Metric Tonnes in Kharif Marketing Season

New Delhi: The union Food Ministry revealed that the paddy procurement has crossed 741 Lakh Metric Tonnes in Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22. The farmers were given Minimum Support Price and the process is smoothly going.

Paddy has been procured from Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tripura, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The Ministry said, till now over 105 lakh farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of over 145,358 crore rupees.