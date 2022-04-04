State government withdraws order making Covid-19 vaccination mandatory to enter public places

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government withdrew its order mandating Covid-19 vaccination for entering public places. The new order was released as the daily number of cases declined in the state. Department of public health issued the new order on Sunday. The authority updated that all other Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing of face masks, and avoiding crowd would continue to be in place.

‘In continuation of the reduction in Covid-19 cases in the state and lifting of all restrictions which were laid down to prevent COVID-19 by Government of India, and Tamil Nadu achieving a vaccination coverage of more than 92 per cent and 75 per cent of first and second dose respectively, for those above 18 years, it is decided to withdraw the notification issued under Tamil Nadu Public Health Act,1939 vide reference 9th cited with immediate effect’, said the government order.

The government had made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory in an order issued in 2021. As of Saturday, Tamil Nadu’s overall first dose coverage for those above 18 years was 92.31% while second dose was 76.85%. The total coverage of population stands at 10.51 crore.