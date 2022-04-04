TDP chief Naidu says AP slipping into Sri Lanka-like economic crisis due to govt policies

N Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), stated on Monday that Andhra Pradesh was slipping into a Sri Lanka-like economic disaster as a result of the YSRCP government’s policies.

According to the former chief minister, the same view was stated during a meeting of key central government officials with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The officials reportedly expressed concern over populist schemes presented by various state governments, claiming that they were unsustainable economically.

‘Heads of different departments had told the PM that Andhra Pradesh was also falling fast into a very severe economic crisis because of government policies. This was a matter of grave concern and it should be taken very seriously,’ Naidu said.