UN Secretary-General calls for independent investigation into civilian deaths in Ukrainian village

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep horror at photographs of dead civilians in the Ukrainian village of Bucha and asked for an independent investigation that ‘leads to meaningful accountability.’

Guterres made his remarks on Twitter a day after witnesses and officials said that Russian troops killed around 300 civilians as they retreated from the town near Kyiv.

‘I am very saddened by photos of people slain in Bucha, Ukraine,’ Guterres said, echoing Western governments’ concern.

‘It is critical that an independent investigation result in effective accountability,’ he stated.

The Russian military ministry denied that Russian forces killed civilians in Bucha, calling the videos and photos of bodies ‘yet another provocation’ by the Ukrainian authorities.