Uttarakhand authorities works hard to catch man-eating tiger that killed six people.

Authorities in Uttarakhand are employing a variety of tactics in an attempt to catch a man-eating tiger responsible for the deaths of six people in the Fatehpur forest range in Nainital district during the last four months.

Following the death of a woman who went to collect fodder from the forest last week, the efforts have been stepped up. Ashish Das Gupta, a skilled hunter from Chandigarh, has been called for the task. On Sunday, he reached in Haldwani.

To catch the tiger, the forest department team has installed 30 cameras and recruited a team of 50 people. The team spread and went to Bhaduni village and the forest near Paniyali. The police are also assisting, especially in terms of spreading awareness.

They have not yet been able to catch the tiger. ‘The entire team is trying to catch the tiger. Please do not go to the forest areas in Fatehpur.’ stated District Forest Officer CS Joshi.