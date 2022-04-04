Volkswagen launches limited edition ‘Polo Legend’ in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: German automobile manufacturer, Volkswagen launched the limited edition of its popular car Polo in the Indian market. The limited editions hatchback is named ‘Polo Legend’. Only 700 units will launched in the market. The Polo Legend is priced at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Polo Legend is powered by 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine. The engine produces 108 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. The limited edition Legend edition Polo will be available at all 151 Volkswagen dealerships across India.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 41,000 crore from Indian markets in March

Polo is the bestselling car of the German company in India. Earlier Volkswagen revealed its plan to end the production of Volkswagen Polo. It was launched in 2010 and the company launched its sixth-generation Polo in 2017. Polo was the first locally manufactured model at the brands’ Chakan plant in Pune. Volkswagen India has sold more than 3 lakh units of the Polo hatchback in the country.