Bengal locals risk their lives in Bankura forest in search of mahul fruits for a living

Mahul is a well-known fruit that is not only high in sugars, minerals, vitamins, and calcium, but also provides a source of income for many families in Bishnupur, Jaipur, Raipur, and Sarenga. The fruit is collected by putting a basket under the trees. Although there is less cultivation in the jungle.

However, as time goes, the locals have started to face lots of new problems, particularly as a result of the Mahul trees’ deforestation. To get the fruit, these villagers go to the forest. This includes two daring women named Kajul and Kalu Roy, who live in the Sonamukhi jungles in search of fruit to sell to local wholesalers to make a living.

Not only has deforestation caused a decrease in sales in Mahul, but so has the fear of elephants in the area. Locals have asked the government to set a price on forest resources in order to increase sales.