BJP slams Rajasthan govt over Jodhpur discom’s uninterrupted electricity supply during Ramzan.

The BJP slammed the Rajasthan government of Ashok Gehlot over a Jodhpur discom order ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Ramzan in Muslim-dominated areas. To avoid complications for Muslims fasting during Ramzan in the summer, the Jodhpur discom ordered uninterrupted electricity supply in Muslim-dominated areas.

The divisional chief engineers of the Jodhpur, Barmer, and Bikaner discoms received a copy of the order issued by the Jodhpur discom. Following the backlash on social media, the Jodhpur discom amended its previous order, stating different festivals taking place this month.

‘Rajasthan’s Congress government indulges in appeasement politics. Where was the need to mention Ramzan? Do they issue such orders on Diwali, Holi?’ Rajasthan BJP chief Dr Satish Poonia stated. The amended order included provisions for ensuring uninterrupted power for the benefit of the public, as well as water delivery during the upcoming festivals this month.