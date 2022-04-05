Doctors in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital removes ball of hairs from 9-year-old girl’s abdomen

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a nine-year-old girl had a hairball removed from her stomach. Doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital performed the surgery. Nancy, the girl, has been complaining of stomach ache for the past year. Suryakant, her father, took her to various doctors, but none of them could figure out what was causing her pain.

Later, she was taken to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Following a series of tests, Nancy’s father was informed that she had a tumour in her abdomen.

‘Many young girls have the habit of eating hair. It is called Trichobezoar. After operating on the girl, we found a tuft of hair in her abdomen. During the investigation, we also found that the girl was eating her own hair and her parents had seen her hair becoming less. We have done psychiatrist counseling as well, so that in future she does not eat her hair again. The girl is safe now.’ said Dr. Jayshree Ramji, a paediatric surgeon at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.