Govt blocks 22 YouTube channels for spreading fake news

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the removal of 22 YouTube-based news stations, four of which are from Pakistan, for allegedly propagating false information to deceive viewers. It is the first time since the introduction of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year that action has been taken against Indian YouTube-based news providers. According to an official statement, the ministry issued an order on Monday to restrict 22 YouTube channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account and one news website.

With this decision, the ministry has issued directives to block 78 YouTube-based news stations and numerous other social media accounts on national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order and other grounds since December 2021. As per the ministry, the restricted YouTube channels had a combined audience of over 260 crore people and they were propagating fake news and organised misinformation on social media about topics that were sensitive in terms of national security, India’s foreign relations and public order.

The ministry stated that the prohibited Indian YouTube channels were utilising templates and logos from specific TV news programmes, as well as photographs of their news anchors, to deceive viewers into believing the content was genuine.

‘The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy and safe online news media environment and thwarting any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations and public order’, the ministry further added.