In last three months, traffic police recorded 167 accidents, 78 deaths on Pune roads.

Pune traffic police recorded 167 accidents, with 78 people killed in road accidents between January and March 2022. The areas under the jurisdiction of the Sinhgad road traffic police division have had the most deaths. The Pune traffic police claim that two road accidents and one death occur every day in the city. There were 77 deaths out of the 167 accidents.

In 2021, 741 accidents occurred, with 239 fatalities and 255 deaths. 457 people were seriously injured in 391 serious accidents, while 99 people were injured in 72 accidents. The city has 19 accident-prone black spots, according to traffic police data.

‘Many accidents take place due to rash driving and traffic violations,’ said Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic). Nine accidents occurred at the New Katraj Tunnel, 11 at the Dari Pul bridge stretch, 16 at Navale Bridge chowk, and nine at Bhumkar Bridge chowk on the Sinhgad road traffic police division’s jurisdiction.