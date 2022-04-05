MBBS students in Lucknow organised candle march to demand justice for late doctor from Rajasthan

The medical students at Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohiya Institute organised a candle march to show their support and demand justice for Dr. Archana Sharma of Rajasthan, who committed suicide due to depression after a police complaint was filed against her.

The students also demanded an end to violence against doctors and carried banners and posters seeking justice for their colleagues who had died.

In the Dausa district of Rajasthan, the lady doctor worked as an obstetrician in a private hospital. At the hospital where Dr. Sharma worked, a pregnant woman died during labour last week. The family of the expecting woman who died in childbirth caused a ruckus at the hospital, accusing the doctor of carelessness in treatment.

Later, the situation was taken over by local politicians, who used their influence to get a police complaint filed against Dr Sharma. The obstetrician ended her life by committing suicide, unable to cope with false allegations and mental torture as a result of the police case. In a note she left behind, she claimed that mental suffering was the main reason for her suicide.