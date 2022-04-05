Tourism in Sri Lanka sufferes, protest erupts in Colombo to save hospitality industry.

The tourism sector in Sri Lanka has been hit by the foreign currency crisis, rising fuel prices, and regular power failures. Post-Covid, tourism, one of Sri Lanka’s biggest contributions to the economy, is entering a vulnerable phase. Sri Lanka’s tourism industry has been improving, but the economic crisis has crippled it once again.

Several protestors shouted anti-government slogans outside the tourism department building in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital city. Protesters carried posters that read, ‘save tourism’ and ‘appoint competent and credible people to make economic decision.’

‘If we don’t make some serious changes now, we are going to be deep down in a ditch,’ a protestor who works in the hospitality industry stated. ‘We have clients interested in coming to Sri Lanka from across the world. We have bookings coming in not only for this year but 2023 and 2024 as well, but none of those will get confirmed if we don’t get an acting order. We have to get an acting order,’ he added.

The protestors demanded that the tourism industry be saved because it contributes to the country’s growth and, as a result, creates foreign reserves. Moreover, it keeps the economy running.