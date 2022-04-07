United Nations to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council due to Ukraine war

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly will vote on whether to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council in response to claims of ‘gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights’ by invading Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

A country can be suspended from the 47-member council with a two-thirds majority of voting members – abstentions do not count. Libya was suspended in 2011 due to anti-protester violence by troops loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Western diplomats believe they have enough support in the General Assembly’s 193-member chamber to pass a resolution suspending Moscow. The draught statement expresses ‘deep concern about the ongoing human rights and humanitarian situation in Ukraine,’ particularly claims of Russian rights violations.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told Reuters of the decision, which was announced on Monday: ‘It is necessary to say (to Russia) ‘we’re not going to allow you to continue to act with such impunity and pretend that you value human rights.”

According to a note obtained by Reuters, Russia has warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as a ‘unfriendly gesture’ with ramifications for bilateral relations.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the Assembly has passed two resolutions condemning Russia by 141 and 140 votes, respectively. Moscow claims to be conducting a ‘special operation’ to demilitarise Ukraine.

After Ukraine accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of people in the village of Bucha, the US declared that it would pursue Russia’s suspension.

Russia denies targeting Ukrainian people. On Tuesday, U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stated that ‘not a single civilian suffered from any type of violence’ while Bucha was under Russian control.

Russia is in the second year of a three-year term on the Human Rights Council in Geneva, which does not have the authority to make legally binding decisions. Its rulings, however, transmit crucial political statements, and it has the authority to order probes.

The council launched an investigation last month into claims of human rights breaches, including possibly war crimes, in Ukraine following Russia’s incursion.