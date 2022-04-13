BMW unveils 2023 BMW X7 facelift: Know the features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers from Germany, BMW have unveiled its 2023 BMW X7 facelift in the USA. It will be produced at BMW Group’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina and will be launched in the US market from August this year.

The new version of the car will be powered by a 4.4-litre petrol V8. It will produce 530 bhp and peak torque of 750 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission.

It features front-collision warning system, Active Cruise Control, Speed Limit Assist, as well as route monitoring, exit warning function and traffic light recognition. It houses 12.3-inch instrument panel and the 14.9-inch display for the infotainment. The car also features four-zone automatic climate control, and a panoramic glass sunroof.