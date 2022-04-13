New Pakistan PM responds to PM Modi on Twitter, says, ‘Let’s secure peace’

Pakistan’s new Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that his country wishes to maintain peaceful and cooperative relations with India.

In a tweet on Tuesday, newly elected Shehbaz Sharif said: ‘Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on the socio-economic development of our people’.

The tweet comes a day after PM Modi welcomed the new Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. ‘Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people’, Modi tweeted.