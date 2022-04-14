BMW launches new motorcycles in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Germany based luxury automakers, BMW launched two new motorcycles – BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure- in India. They are priced at Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs13.25 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-Up Units (CBU). The deliveries of the bike will begin from June this year.

The bikes are powered by a 853 cc, liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine. The engine is mated to with six-speed gearbox. Engine generate 70 kW (95 hp) at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The bikes comes with four riding modes: Rain, Road, Dynamic and Enduro.

Also Read: Indian air carriers announces more flights from this gulf country

The F 850 GS comes equipped with a 6.5-inch TFT display with the BMW Motorrad Connected app and safety features like ABS, ASC, traction control and Dynamic ESA.