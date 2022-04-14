Indian air carriers announces more flights from this gulf country

Oman: Low-budget air carriers based in India, SpiceJet and IndiGo announced more flights from Oman. Spice Jet will operate commercial passenger flights connecting Ahmedabad in Gujarat with Muscat in Oman. The flight service will begin from April 27.

The flight will depart Ahmedabad at 9:45 pm and arrive in Muscat at 11 pm. It will then take off from Muscat 12.10 am and will arrive in Ahmedabad at 4:20am. Flights will operate from Muscat on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and from Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also Read: UAE eases Covid-19 travel rules

Spice Jet will also offer connecting flights to Patna in Bihar. Tickets for Spice Jet flights between Muscat and Ahmedabad are priced at around OMR69.

IndiGo will operate daily flights from Muscat to both Kochi and Mumbai, starting from 25 April. Flights from Mumbai to Muscat will depart at 9:45 pm and arrive in Muscat at 10:55 pm. The return flight will take off from Muscat at 11.55 pm, arriving in Mumbai the next morning at 4:10am.

Flights from Kochi will depart at 11:25 pm and arrive in Oman at 1:40 am. The plane will depart from Muscat at 2:40 am and will arrive at 7.55 am.