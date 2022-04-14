Toyota unveils bZ4X electric SUV

Mumbai: Japanese automobile manufacturer, Toyota has unveiled its first fully electric vehicle. Toyota, the world’s largest carmaker has unveiled the battery-powered bZ4X small SUV.

The E-SUV will be launched in May this year. It is expected to be priced at $ 42,000. Toyota claims that the battery electric vehicle has an estimated EPA range of 405 kms.

As per reports, it will feature a panoramic glass roof, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and Safe Exit Assist.