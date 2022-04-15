Indian Railways announces special trains connecting these cities

Kolkata: The Northern Railway Zone has decided to run summer special trains connecting Amritsar and New Jalpaiguri. The trains will run through Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal.

04654 Amritsar–New Jalpaiguri Special train will leave Amritsar at 08.40 am every Wednesday and reach New Jalpaiguri at 05.45 pm the next day.

While returning, 04653 New Jalpaiguri–Amritsar Special train will leave New Jalpaiguri at 07.00 a.m. every Friday and reach Amritsar at 04.20 p.m. the next day. This special train has AC-3 tier and Sleeper class coaches.

It will stop at Saharanpur, Moradabad, Sitapur, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, and Katihar stations in both directions.