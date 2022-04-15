India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 186.30 crore

New Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India has crossed 186.30 crore. More than 6.60 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. More than 2 .38 crore vaccine doses have been administered to 12 to 14 years age group so far. 2.50 crore Precaution Doses have been administered to identified categories of beneficiaries like Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers, and people over 60 years of age so far. More than 5.78 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far as first dose among 15 to 18 age group and 4 crore as second dose.

Also Read; India launch date of Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo announced

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.