Country issues Covid-19 vaccine passports

Hanoi: The Health Ministry in Vietnam has begun issuing Covid-19 vaccine passports from April 15. The vaccine passport follows the standards of World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Union (EU). These standards are followed by more than 62 nations.

The vaccine passport issued by the health ministry include 11 information such as name, date of birth, nationality, targeted disease, doses of vaccines received, date of vaccination, lot number of the vaccine batch, type of vaccine, vaccine product received, the vaccine manufacturer, and a code for the certification. It will be available on PC Covid-19 or Digital Health apps.

Vietnam has reached mutual recognition of vaccine passport with 19 countries, including Japan, the US, the UK, Australia, India, Belarus, Cambodia, the Philippines, Palestine, Maldives, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Turkey, Singapore, Saint Lucia, the Republic of Korea, Iran and Malaysia.