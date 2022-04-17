Asus launches limited-edition laptop named ‘ZenBook 14X OLED’: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched a limited-edition laptop named ‘ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition’. The limited-edition laptop was launched to mark the 25th anniversary of the company’s first laptop sent into space.

The new laptop is priced at $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,52,600) and will be available for purchase in a single Zero-G Titanium colour model in the US. It will be launched in India later in 2022.

The new laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series CPU, with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and it runs on Windows 11 Pro. It features a 14-inch OLED touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It is equipped with a 720p webcam. It packs a 63Wh lithium polymer battery that supports 100W fast charging.